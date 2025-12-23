Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 2.7% – Should You Sell?

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.86. 31,932,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 46,163,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MARA. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Marathon Digital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Compass Point upgraded Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.56.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 2.8%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 5.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $252.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.58 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 100.82% and a negative return on equity of 2.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, General Counsel Zabi Nowaid sold 25,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $398,543.31. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 723,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,476,168.32. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 34,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $398,723.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 248,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,537.68. The trade was a 12.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 218,711 shares of company stock worth $3,286,669 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in Marathon Digital by 7,831.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 23,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Marathon Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company specializing in the mining and acquisition of bitcoin. Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, the firm employs high-performance application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) miners and proprietary software to secure the Bitcoin network and expand its crypto-mining footprint. Marathon Digital focuses on operational efficiency and scalability, while maintaining rigorous standards for regulatory compliance and corporate governance.

The company operates multiple large-scale mining facilities throughout North America, including sites in Texas, Montana and New York.

