Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s Why

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.86. 3,618,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 8,048,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on SERV. Oppenheimer began coverage on Serve Robotics in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Serve Robotics in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Serve Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Serve Robotics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Stock Down 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $808.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 38.52% and a negative net margin of 4,121.58%.The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Serve Robotics news, COO Touraj Parang sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $111,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,351,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,915,851.98. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Evan Dunn sold 20,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $308,711.22. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 210,309 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,562.81. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 230,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,554 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Serve Robotics by 616.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 679,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 584,302 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Serve Robotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Serve Robotics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 996,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,397,000 after acquiring an additional 113,761 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,064,000.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serve Robotics develops and operates autonomous sidewalk delivery robots designed to transform last-mile logistics for restaurants, retailers and grocery brands. By combining proprietary hardware, sensor suites and dispatch software, the company enables on-demand deliveries of food, beverages and consumer goods while minimizing reliance on traditional vehicle fleets.

The core Serve robot integrates four-wheeled mobility, LiDAR and vision cameras with AI-driven navigation algorithms to detect obstacles, traverse urban sidewalks and interact safely with pedestrians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.