Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $350.58 and last traded at $352.42. 2,911,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 3,988,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $357.53.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $417.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.63. The company has a market cap of $147.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 30.00%.The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

