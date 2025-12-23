Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Shares Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.4370. 1,052,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 1,211,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTL. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Monday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $535.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.23.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL lifted its holdings in Vertical Aerospace by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 166,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 134,551 shares during the period. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $262,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,190.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 195,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 180,032 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertical Aerospace is a United Kingdom–based aerospace manufacturer specializing in the development of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. Founded in 2016 by entrepreneur Stephen Fitzpatrick, the company is publicly listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker EVTL. Vertical Aerospace’s mission is to deliver zero-emission, high-speed electric aircraft designed to transform short-haul journeys in densely populated areas.

The company’s flagship model, the VA-X4, is a piloted, five-seat eVTOL craft engineered for quiet operation, low running costs and minimal environmental impact.

