ProShares Bitcoin ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 101,655 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 176% compared to the typical daily volume of 36,788 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BITO. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin ETF during the third quarter worth about $153,000. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 37,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA BITO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 38,109,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,318,865. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.88. ProShares Bitcoin ETF has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $26.10.

ProShares Bitcoin ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

