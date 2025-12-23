Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Trading Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.93 and last traded at $26.08. Approximately 17,762,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 35,027,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Applied Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Compass Point started coverage on Applied Digital in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Applied Digital from $18.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Applied Digital from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

Applied Digital Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $64.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.25 million. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 111.29% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Digital Corporation will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In related news, Director Chuck Hastings sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $856,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 426,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,619,993.24. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $336,656.25. Following the sale, the director directly owned 249,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,950,100.67. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 328,035 shares of company stock worth $11,376,479. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Digital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 70.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Digital Company Profile

Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) is a technology company specializing in the development and operation of large-scale digital infrastructure and sustainable Bitcoin mining solutions. Through its integrated platform, the company designs, builds and manages turnkey data center facilities while also providing comprehensive hosting services for cloud, colocation and enterprise computing needs. Applied Digital’s modular approach to facility design enables rapid deployment of capacity and streamlined integration of power, cooling and network connectivity.

In addition to its data center business, Applied Digital operates a network of Bitcoin mining sites that leverage vertically integrated capabilities, including hardware procurement, mining farm engineering, energy management and real-time performance monitoring.

