SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2382 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LDRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Get SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors. Additionally, the fund employs an options strategy, writing deep out-of-the-money put and call options with short durations (typically 1–7 days) to generate additional income.

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.