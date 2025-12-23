SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.2382 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.6%
NASDAQ LDRX traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.25. SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $33.56.
SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Company Profile
