Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
Shares of PALU stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,592. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35.
Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.