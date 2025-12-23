Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:PALU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1182 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of PALU stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,592. Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $14.82 and a 52-week high of $29.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a P/E ratio of 60.46 and a beta of 4.35.

Direxion Shares ETF Trust – Direxion Daily PANW Bull 2X Shares is an exchange traded fund launched by Direxion Investments. The fund is managed by Rafferty Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, software and services sectors. It uses derivatives such as swaps and options to create its portfolio. The fund invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

