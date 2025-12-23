CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Shares Unloaded Rep. Dwight Evans

Representative Dwight Evans (D-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). In a filing disclosed on December 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in CVS Health stock on November 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “PERSHING LLC” account.

Representative Dwight Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 11/21/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) on 11/21/2025.

Sold $0 – $1,000 in shares of Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) on 10/10/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/10/2025.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. 1,356,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,997,789. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.60. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.65 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $102.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.85 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.550-6.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, December 4th. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 72.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in CVS Health by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 350 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Evans

Dwight Evans (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2019. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Evans (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 3rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Evans earned his A.A. from the Community College of Philadelphia in 1973 and his bachelor’s degree from La Salle College in 1975. He then attended Graduate Work at Temple University from 1975 to 1976. His professional experience includes working as an employment counselor/job developer for the Urban League of Philadelphia and as a teacher in the Philadelphia Public School System.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

