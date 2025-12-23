Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NASDAQ:NIXT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1199 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This is a 19.1% increase from Research Affiliates Deletions ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of Research Affiliates Deletions ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average of $25.74. Research Affiliates Deletions ETF has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.89.

Research Affiliates Deletions ETF Company Profile

The Research Affiliates Deletions ETF (NIXT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Research Affiliates Deletions index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value equities comprised of recently deleted stocks from a market cap-weighted index. The investment premise is that depreciated stock prices will revert to their average levels NIXT was launched on Sep 9, 2024 and is issued by RAFI Indices.

