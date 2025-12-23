Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:JAPN)

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ JAPN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.

Listed Funds Trust – Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by Listed Funds Trust. The fund is managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization, within the market capitalization range of the MSCI Japan Index. It employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

