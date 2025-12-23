Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Announces Annual Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:JAPN)

Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF (NASDAQ:JAPN – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0617 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 24.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JAPN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $24.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50.
About Horizon Kinetics Japan Owner Operator ETF
