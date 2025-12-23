Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Plans $0.41 Monthly Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,053. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile

The Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (KQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund aims to actively generate income and pursue capital appreciation from a concentrated portfolio of large-cap technology stocks or derivatives, globally. The shift in underlying assets is determined by the advisers outlook for growth and momentum KQQQ was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Kurv.

