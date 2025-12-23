Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ) Plans $0.41 Monthly Dividend

Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF (NASDAQ:KQQQ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Trading Down 0.7%
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 80,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,053. Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $30.65. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 million, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.
Kurv Technology Titans Select ETF Company Profile
