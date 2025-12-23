Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.66

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.6589 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:MQQQ traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $200.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32.
About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF
