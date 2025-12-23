Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ) to Issue Annual Dividend of $3.66

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF (NASDAQ:MQQQ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 3.6589 per share on Friday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 198.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MQQQ traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $184.34. The company had a trading volume of 539 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,229. Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $200.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.32.

Get Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF alerts:

About Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Tradr 2X Long Triple Q Monthly ETF (MQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide 2x the exposure to the monthly price return of the Invesco QQQ Trust (ticker: QQQ-US) through swap agreements with major global financial institutions. MQQQ was launched on Sep 3, 2024 and is issued by Tradr.

Receive News & Ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tradr 2X Long Innovation 100 Monthly ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.