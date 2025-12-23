Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of XOMZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

About Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis. This ETF is intended for experienced investors who understand the risks of inverse ETFs, including daily resetting and compounding effects, and who actively manage their positions.

