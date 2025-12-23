Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZ) Plans $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2025

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:XOMZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of XOMZ traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.93. 1,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $23.75. Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $26.49.

About Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares

(Get Free Report)

Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares is an inverse exchange-traded fund (ETF) designed to seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 100% of the inverse (opposite) of the performance of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) common shares. It provides investors with the ability to profit from or hedge against declines in Exxon Mobil’s stock price on a daily basis. This ETF is intended for experienced investors who understand the risks of inverse ETFs, including daily resetting and compounding effects, and who actively manage their positions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily XOM Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.