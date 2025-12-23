Fancamp Exploration (CVE:FNC) Stock Price Up 15.8% – Here’s Why

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (CVE:FNC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 774,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 408% from the average daily volume of 152,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Fancamp Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.60.

About Fancamp Exploration

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold; strategic rare earth and base metals; and chromium, zinc, titanium, and iron ore deposits. The company owns various mineral resource properties in Quebec, Ontario, and New Brunswick, Canada. Fancamp Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

