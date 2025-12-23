Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Up 4.3% – Time to Buy?

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) was up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.9650. Approximately 2,353,732 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,611,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFLY. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Butterfly Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Butterfly Network has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Butterfly Network Trading Up 4.3%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.34.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 90.31% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan M. Rothberg sold 1,110,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $3,498,323.85. Following the transaction, the director owned 769,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,914.10. This trade represents a 59.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,999,989 shares of company stock worth $18,959,864 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Butterfly Network in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc is a medical technology company focused on democratizing access to diagnostic imaging through its proprietary ultrasound-on-chip platform. The company’s flagship device, the Butterfly iQ, leverages semiconductor technology to deliver whole-body ultrasound imaging in a handheld form factor. This portable system connects to a compatible smart device, enabling point-of-care scanning across a variety of clinical settings.

Beyond its hardware offering, Butterfly Network provides a cloud-based software suite that supports image storage, analysis and remote collaboration.

