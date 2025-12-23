Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.8450. Approximately 448,966 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 454,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Enliven Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Enliven Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.35.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Benjamin Hohl sold 3,250 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $66,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 23,000 shares in the company, valued at $469,200. The trade was a 12.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $134,006.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 276,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,484.10. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,947 shares of company stock worth $1,706,091. 25.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enliven Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELVN. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 364.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 910,000 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 947,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,393,000 after purchasing an additional 484,405 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,358,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 2,029.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 430,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after purchasing an additional 410,034 shares in the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enliven Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Enliven Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing small-molecule therapies that harness induced proximity mechanisms to selectively target and degrade disease-causing proteins in cancer. Leveraging its proprietary Induced Proximity platform, the company designs molecular glues and related modalities to recruit endogenous cellular machinery for targeted protein degradation, with the goal of treating malignancies driven by so-called “undruggable” oncogenic factors.

The company’s pipeline comprises several early-stage programs directed at key oncogenic drivers across hematologic and solid tumor indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enliven Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enliven Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.