CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $64.33 and last traded at $64.33, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.3350.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

CCL Industries Trading Up 2.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.96.

CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

