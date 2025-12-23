JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.74 and last traded at $66.74, with a volume of 74012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.62.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Up 0.3%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.34. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential. The fund aims for enhanced risk-adjusted return over a full market cycle with lower volatility than traditional equity strategies HELO was launched on Sep 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

