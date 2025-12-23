Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 15.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 770,007 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 600% from the average session volume of 110,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Melkior Resources Stock Up 15.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Timmins, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Melkior Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melkior Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.