Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock Price Down 6.2% – Time to Sell?

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.90 and last traded at $17.6760. Approximately 351,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 952,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYPT. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 20th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EYPT

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.13% and a negative net margin of 485.95%. On average, analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,556,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,166.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 483,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 444,905 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 347,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 196,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of ocular diseases. The company’s proprietary platform centers on sustained-release formulations designed to improve drug delivery to the posterior segment of the eye, addressing conditions that often require repeated intravitreal injections or intensive topical regimens. Eyepoint’s commercial strategy combines in-house sales and marketing capabilities with targeted partnerships to bring its therapies to ophthalmologists and retina specialists across the United States.

Eyepoint’s lead products include YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant indicated for the prevention of relapse in non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye, and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension approved for postoperative inflammation following ocular surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.