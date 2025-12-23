Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $117.23 and last traded at $117.43. 7,634 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 166,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CABO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cable One from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $256.75.

Get Cable One alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cable One

Cable One Stock Down 6.5%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.25 by ($4.08). The company had revenue of $376.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.96 million. Cable One had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,068,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 249.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,997,000 after buying an additional 173,384 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cable One by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 311,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 158,564 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Cable One by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,923,000 after buying an additional 117,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Cable One during the third quarter valued at about $13,033,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cable One, Inc (NYSE:CABO) is an American provider of broadband communications services, offering a suite of residential and business solutions over a hybrid fiber-coaxial network. The company delivers high-speed internet access, digital video, voice communications and mobile services, alongside advanced managed Wi-Fi and cybersecurity tools. Cable One’s infrastructure supports both traditional cable offerings and converged IP-based platforms designed to meet evolving customer needs.

In addition to consumer-focused services, Cable One caters to small and medium-sized enterprises with dedicated business-class connectivity, Ethernet solutions and cloud-based voice applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.