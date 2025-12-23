Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Stock Price Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Seiko Epson Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.64 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 3,669 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 58,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Seiko Epson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seiko Epson Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Corporation is a Japanese electronics company known for its broad portfolio of imaging and printing solutions, as well as precision devices and microelectronics. The company’s core offerings include inkjet, laser and dye-sublimation printers for home, office and industrial use, desktop scanners, and 3LCD projectors. Epson also manufactures compact, energy-efficient robotics and automation systems, as well as semiconductors and sensors that support applications in automotive, healthcare and other sectors.

Established in 1942 as Suwa Seikosha Co, Ltd., the business first adopted the “Epson” name in 1968 with the release of the EP-101 electronic printer—so named as the “son of the electronic printer.” In 1982, the company formally became Seiko Epson Corporation, reflecting its integration within the broader Seiko Group.

