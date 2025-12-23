ENGIE (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

ENGIE – Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.1990 and last traded at $26.1499, with a volume of 41174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

ENGIY has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of ENGIE in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENGIE in a report on Friday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95.

ENGIE is a Paris-headquartered multinational energy company engaged across the value chain of electricity and natural gas, along with associated infrastructure and services. The company develops, builds and operates power generation assets (including gas-fired plants and an expanding portfolio of renewable generation such as wind, solar and hydro), trades and markets energy commodities, and supplies energy to industrial, commercial and residential customers. ENGIE also provides energy infrastructure and networks, liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions, and a range of energy services including energy efficiency, facility management and distributed energy systems.

The group traces its modern corporate roots to the 2008 combination of Gaz de France and Suez, and subsequently adopted the ENGIE name in 2015 as part of a strategic repositioning.

