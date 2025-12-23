Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Insider Eric (Ric) Sinclair III Sells 9,701 Shares

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) insider Eric (Ric) Sinclair III sold 9,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $318,386.82. Following the transaction, the insider owned 474,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,583,789.32. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Waystar Price Performance

NASDAQ:WAY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.80. The company had a trading volume of 811,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,905. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88. Waystar Holding Corp. has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Waystar alerts:

Institutional Trading of Waystar

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waystar by 50.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waystar by 120.1% during the third quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waystar by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Waystar by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Waystar in a report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Waystar from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waystar in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WAY

About Waystar

(Get Free Report)

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) is a leading provider of cloud-based revenue cycle management and payment solutions for healthcare organizations. The company’s unified platform streamlines the entire financial continuum of patient care, from eligibility verification and claim submission to payment reconciliation and patient billing. By automating key processes and improving claim accuracy, Waystar helps providers reduce administrative overhead, accelerate cash flow and enhance overall revenue performance.

At the core of Waystar’s offering is a SaaS-based architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing electronic health record (EHR) systems and payer networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.