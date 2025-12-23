Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:MUU traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 882,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,170. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.
About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.