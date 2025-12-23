Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3775 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MUU traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $95.05. 882,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,170. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $98.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57.

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

