Gmt Capital Corp Sells 42,400 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $1,118,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,310,250. This represents a 1.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,107,912.00.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $1,107,912.00.

On Monday, December 8th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $1,140,136.00.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 42,400 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $1,212,640.00.

On Tuesday, December 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 84,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $2,384,305.00.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $25.97. 1,049,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,179. The company has a market capitalization of $579.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $71.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $797.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.49%.Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBRL. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $49.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $35.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the first quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 517.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 360.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc operates a distinctive combination of country-themed restaurants and retail stores across the United States. Since its founding in 1969, the company has focused on providing a nostalgic dining experience reminiscent of Southern hospitality, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner with an emphasis on traditional comfort foods.

The restaurant segment offers an extensive menu featuring signature items such as buttermilk pancakes, country ham, biscuits and gravy, meatloaf and pot roast.

