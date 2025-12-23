Argent Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ABIG)

Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.
Argent Large Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ABIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Argent Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.
Argent Large Cap ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Argent Large Cap ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Elon Warns “America Is Broke”. Trump’s Plan Inside.
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Argent Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argent Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.