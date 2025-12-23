Argent Large Cap ETF Announces Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ABIG)

Argent Large Cap ETF (NASDAQ:ABIGGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 22nd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0307 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd.

Argent Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABIG traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.15. 1,638 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,975. Argent Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $37.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day moving average of $31.05.

Argent Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Argent Large Cap ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in approximately 30 to 35 large-cap U.S. companies. The fund focuses on “Enduring Businesses” with durable competitive advantages, consistent cash flow growth, and management teams with proven track records of value creation.

