Aptamer Group (LON:APTA) Trading Up 11.1% – Here’s Why

Aptamer Group plc (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 and last traded at GBX 0.89. 2,321,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,792,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80.

Aptamer Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.72. The stock has a market cap of £24.00 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of -0.52.

Aptamer Group (LON:APTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported GBX 0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Aptamer Group had a negative return on equity of 205.63% and a negative net margin of 343.95%.

About Aptamer Group

Aptamer Group is a leading provider of aptamer selection services and developer of aptamer-based reagents for use in research, bioprocessing, diagnostic, and therapeutic applications. Headquartered in York, UK, the Company partners globally to deliver aptamer-based solutions that drive discovery and development across the life sciences.

Aptamer Group has developed the proprietary Optimer® platform technology that drives three distinct businesses: Aptamer Solutions, Aptamer Diagnostics and Aptamer Therapeutics.

