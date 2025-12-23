Cemex (NYSE:CX) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.8250, with a volume of 575568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CX has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cemex in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cemex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Cemex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.80 in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cemex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cemex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.10 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cemex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get Cemex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cemex

Cemex Stock Up 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Cemex (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.73 million. Cemex had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 6.85%. Analysts forecast that Cemex S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Cemex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0224 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cemex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.68%.

Institutional Trading of Cemex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cemex by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,908,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Cemex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,785,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after acquiring an additional 77,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Cemex by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,564,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 603,513 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Cemex by 35.4% during the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 26,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cemex in the first quarter worth about $7,954,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cemex

(Get Free Report)

Cemex (NYSE: CX) is a global building materials company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico. The company produces, distributes and sells cement, ready-mix concrete and aggregates, as well as related building materials, to construction markets in more than 50 countries. Cemex’s product portfolio also includes asphalt and mortar mixes, waste-derived fuels and other complementary construction solutions, supported by a network of production facilities, distribution centers and logistics operations.

Founded in 1906 as Cementos Hidalgo, the company adopted the Cemex name in 1976 following a series of domestic mergers and expansions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.