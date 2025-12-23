Fuji Electric (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.79 and last traded at $18.7880, with a volume of 610 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.5150.

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded Fuji Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.39.

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd. (OTCMKTS: FELTY) is a Japanese engineering company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of power electronics, industrial automation systems and energy infrastructure equipment. Established in 1923 as a joint undertaking between Furukawa Electric and General Electric, the company has evolved to become a global supplier of power semiconductors, inverters, switchgear, motors and generators. Its product lineup spans a range of applications, from high-voltage transmission and distribution systems to factory automation and renewable energy solutions.

The company operates through several business segments, including Energy & Environment, Industrial Infrastructure, Power Electronics and Electronic Devices.

