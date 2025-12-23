Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.5250, but opened at $3.32. Woolworths shares last traded at $3.3080, with a volume of 6,265 shares traded.

Woolworths Stock Down 6.2%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Woolworths Company Profile

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) is one of Australia’s leading retailing companies, offering a broad range of food, everyday goods and general merchandise to consumers across Australia and New Zealand. Headquartered in Bella Vista, New South Wales, the company operates flagship supermarket brands that focus on fresh produce, grocery items and household essentials. Its retail network includes both large-format stores and smaller urban formats designed to meet diverse customer needs.

The group’s core operations are divided into supermarkets and distribution, which supply fresh food, dry groceries and general merchandise; the Big W division, which offers apparel, entertainment, home goods and toys; and digital platforms that enable online grocery shopping and click-and-collect services.

