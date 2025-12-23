Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.13 and last traded at $4.0050, with a volume of 1232615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESPR. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.92 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $87.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Benjamin Halladay sold 7,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $26,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 467,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,816.75. This trade represents a 1.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 209.2% in the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of oral, low–density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C)–lowering therapies. The company's research and development efforts center on small-molecule compounds designed to address atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease by targeting cholesterol biosynthesis pathways. Esperion seeks to provide novel treatment options for patients who require additional LDL-C reduction beyond what is achieved with statins or who are statin-intolerant.

The company’s lead products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid), an oral adenosine triphosphate–citrate lyase (ACL) inhibitor approved by the U.S.

