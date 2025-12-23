Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.66 and last traded at $34.01. 22,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 76,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho set a $40.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Down 5.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $543.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a negative net margin of 103.65%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences, Inc. will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,426,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,122,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $6,425,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

