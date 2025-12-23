Divi (DIVI) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last week, Divi has traded down 2% against the US dollar. Divi has a market cap of $5.62 million and $55.13 thousand worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Divi alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000126 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000239 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,519,633,097 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,519,294,457.1459091 with 4,519,293,959.1459091 in circulation. The last known price of Divi is 0.0012871 USD and is up 1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $60,923.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Divi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Divi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Divi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.