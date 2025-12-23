ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 26.7% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $709.01 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00009126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00088106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00006535 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 196.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 33,159,403,342 coins and its circulating supply is 33,858,324,964 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is medium.com/tag/reddcoin. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

