CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

CLP Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.88, but opened at $9.27. CLP shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 3,233 shares changing hands.

CLP Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Get CLP alerts:

CLP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS: CLPHY) is an investor?owned electric utility headquartered in Hong Kong. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as the retailing of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. CLP’s generation portfolio is diversified across conventional and low?carbon technologies, and the company supplements its core utility operations with energy services such as demand management, distributed energy solutions and infrastructure development.

Founded in the early 20th century as China Light & Power, CLP has developed into one of the region’s long?standing power companies and conducts operations and investments across the Asia?Pacific region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.