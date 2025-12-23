Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.89 and last traded at $1.9250, with a volume of 1225245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ALIT shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Alight from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alight in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Alight from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALIT

Alight Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). Alight had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 94.23%.The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Alight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.580 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Alight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim purchased 42,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $100,193.24. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 109,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,729.40. This trade represents a 62.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kausik Rajgopal acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.24 per share, with a total value of $89,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 125,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,452.48. The trade was a 46.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 193,116 shares of company stock worth $448,984. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alight by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Alight by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in Alight during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alight during the third quarter worth $35,000. 96.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc (NYSE: ALIT) is a leading provider of cloud-based human capital and financial solutions designed to help organizations and their employees navigate critical life and work events. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including payroll administration, benefits enrollment and management, workforce and analytics solutions, health and welfare support, and financial wellness programs. By integrating advanced technology with expert advisory services, Alight aims to simplify the administration of human resources and benefits functions, improve employee engagement and productivity, and drive cost efficiencies for its clients.

Alight’s core platform leverages cloud architecture and automation to deliver scalable and secure solutions that address the needs of mid-sized and large enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.