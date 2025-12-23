Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.79 and last traded at $36.7750, with a volume of 156630 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.54.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average is $34.58. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after buying an additional 16,712 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 78,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 38.6% in the third quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 74.7% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,950,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,521 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.