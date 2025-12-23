D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS) Stock Price Down 3.8% – What’s Next?

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.3750. 21,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 426,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.07 price objective (down previously from $4.85) on shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $3.29.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $763.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 2.31.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading had a negative return on equity of 113.69% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Unsponsored ADR will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 111.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bosun Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading in the 1st quarter worth approximately $412,000. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc. It also offers Hepsiburada Market, an app-in-app initiative and on-demand delivery service that delivers groceries and water; HepsiJet that provides last-mile delivery services; HepsiLojistik, which offers storage and fulfillment services; HepsiMat, an offline network of pick-up and drop-off point; HepsiAd that provides advertising service; HepsiGlobal for discovering and purchasing products from international merchants online; Hepsipay, which offers an e-money and payment services; and Hepsiburada Seyahat for buying airline tickets online.

