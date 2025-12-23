Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $16.91, with a volume of 4330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance Co. of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $154.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Ping An Insurance Co. of China had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.89%.The company had revenue of $49.63 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ping An Insurance Co. of China Ltd. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ping An Insurance Co. of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance Company of China, Ltd., commonly known as Ping An, is a diversified financial services conglomerate headquartered in Shenzhen, China. Founded in 1988 as one of the country’s first joint-stock insurance companies, Ping An has developed broad capabilities across life insurance, property and casualty insurance, health insurance and annuity products. The company serves individual and corporate customers with a range of protection and savings products, including life policies, auto and property coverage, commercial insurance solutions and retirement-oriented offerings.

Beyond traditional insurance underwriting, Ping An operates an integrated financial services platform that includes retail and corporate banking, asset and wealth management, securities brokerage and investment services.

