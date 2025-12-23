Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.10 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 2714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 52.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 85,060 shares in the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 287,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 90.6% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 170,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 81,237 shares in the last quarter.

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Featured Stories

