TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.73, with a volume of 117739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.22.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.63 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 23.86%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Corporation will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 106.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 237.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

About TC Energy

TC Energy (NYSE: TRP) is a North American energy infrastructure company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. Formerly known as TransCanada, the company rebranded as TC Energy to reflect its broad presence across Canada, the United States and Mexico. TC Energy develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that play a central role in the transportation and delivery of energy across the continent.

The company’s principal businesses include long?distance natural gas transmission, liquids (crude oil) pipelines, natural gas storage and power generation.

Featured Stories

