Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 58,316 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average daily volume of 25,983 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in Alcoa by 12,233.1% during the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 40,082,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,318,312,000 after buying an additional 39,757,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,458,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,871,000 after acquiring an additional 721,063 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,118,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,540 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 5,887,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,357 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,637,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,898,000 after acquiring an additional 211,141 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus set a $45.00 target price on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.15.

Alcoa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of AA stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.70. 2,585,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,169,575. Alcoa has a 52-week low of $21.53 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.91%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently 9.24%.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation is a global industry leader in the production and management of aluminum, offering an integrated value chain that spans bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum smelting and the fabrication of value-added products. The company’s operations are organized into segments that include raw material extraction, chemical processing and the manufacture of metal mill products and engineered solutions.

Alcoa’s product portfolio serves diverse end markets such as aerospace, automotive, packaging, construction, electrical and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.