Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CubeSmart (CUBE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE):
- 12/20/2025 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 12/16/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/8/2025 – CubeSmart had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 12/5/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $43.00 to $38.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2025 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 11/10/2025 – CubeSmart had its “sector weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.
- 11/9/2025 – CubeSmart was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 11/3/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/3/2025 – CubeSmart had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2025 – CubeSmart was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
CubeSmart Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.0%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.
In addition to traditional self-storage units, CubeSmart offers specialty services such as vehicle and boat storage, retail sales of packing and moving supplies, and tenant insurance programs.
