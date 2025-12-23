DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 341.8% higher against the dollar. DeepOnion has a market cap of $471.63 thousand and approximately $26.31 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00016594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00028398 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,998,294 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,642 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.