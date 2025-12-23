BitShares One Day Volume Tops $72.55 Thousand (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitShares has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $72.55 thousand worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000122 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00000816 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000393 BTC.

BitShares (CRYPTO:BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2015. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,996,243,979 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

