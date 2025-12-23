Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Gray Media Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 4,067 shares.The stock last traded at $10.03 and had previously closed at $10.90.

Gray Media Stock Down 5.6%

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Gray Media (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter. Gray Media had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 2.81%.

About Gray Media

Gray Media, doing business as Gray Television, Inc, operates an extensive network of local television stations and digital platforms across the United States. The company’s broadcast portfolio offers a mix of network-affiliated programming—ranging from national news and entertainment from ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox—to locally produced content including news, sports and weather coverage. In addition to traditional broadcast, Gray Media provides digital advertising, streaming and over-the-top solutions through its websites, mobile apps and branded digital marketplaces.

Established in 1946 as Gray Communications Systems, the company went public in 2006 and adopted the Gray Television name in 2010.

