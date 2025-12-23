NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Trading Up 6.2% – Time to Buy?

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.94 and last traded at $6.0410. Approximately 187,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,543,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NB. William Blair initiated coverage on NioCorp Developments in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NioCorp Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on NioCorp Developments from $8.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NioCorp Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of -0.16.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that NioCorp Developments Ltd. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 7,838.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in NioCorp Developments during the third quarter worth $60,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NioCorp Developments by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 53.2% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 49,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of NioCorp Developments by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,801,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,863 shares during the period. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NioCorp Developments Ltd is a North American critical minerals development company focused on advancing its flagship Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project in southeastern Nebraska. The company’s primary business activity centers on the exploration, evaluation and development of a polymetallic deposit that hosts significant quantities of niobium, scandium and titanium. Through metallurgical testing and prefeasibility studies, NioCorp aims to produce high-purity ferroniobium, high-purity titanium dioxide slag and scandium oxide for industrial, aerospace and clean-energy applications.

At the heart of NioCorp’s operations is the Elk Creek project, where the company holds surface rights and mineral leases across approximately 7,100 acres of land.

