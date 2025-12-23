Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading 4% Higher – Still a Buy?

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.69 and last traded at $22.69. Approximately 75,111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,580,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CRK. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Comstock Resources from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $20.60.

Comstock Resources Stock Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 90.68 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.14%.The firm had revenue of $449.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 671.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company focuses on generating long-term value through the efficient development of unconventional resource plays and conventional prospects. Its activities encompass drilling, completion and production operations, as well as the marketing of natural gas, natural gas liquids and crude oil.

Comstock holds a core position in the Haynesville Shale of Northwest Louisiana, one of the most active natural gas plays in North America, and has built a complementary portfolio in the Delaware Basin of West Texas.

